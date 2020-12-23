LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Health Department warned residents Wednesday of scammers spreading false information about the coronavirus vaccine.

“The vaccines are here. It will take us months to get everyone vaccinated,” said Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer warned that there are scammers offering to vaccinate people before the county can. However, the county is the only authorized distributor of any and all coronavirus vaccines.

Currently, the vaccine is only being given out to healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.

Ferrer said the general public will not have access to the vaccine until the Spring and/or Summer of 2021.

The vaccine will also be free for L.A. County residents regardless of immigration status. Anyone offering the vaccine at low cost or ‘under the table’ is a scammer.

Scammers trying to get cash for fake vaccines might also attempt to offer the vaccinations to children. Ferrer said children under 16 years of age will not be offered the vaccine in the near future.

Ferrer said as of Tuesday night, more than 38,850 frontline healthcare workers had been vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the county received an additional 116,600 Moderna doses.

The news comes in the middle of what Ferrer is calling a “horrible surge” in cases in the county.

“It is highly likely that every time you leave your household, you will come into contact with someone infected,” Ferrer said Wednesday. “Right now it is time to double and triple our efforts to keep people safe.”

Many people have no symptoms and do not know they are carrying the virus, she added.

For more information on coronavirus vaccine scams, go here.