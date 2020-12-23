LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As a regional stay-at-home order extends beyond the holidays, travel is expected to dip substantially this season compared to last year.

More than 76 percent of Southern Californians plan to stay home during the holidays this year, according to the American Automobile Association, or AAA.

Travel by car will drop by more than 34 percent, according to AAA. Air travel will be down by at least 54 percent.

Other modes of travel, such as buses and trains, will be down by at least 87 percent, AAA said.

For those that did not cancel their trips, people said they plan on social distancing, wearing masks, and doing what they can to stay safe while traveling out of the state.

The regional stay-at-home order from Governor Gavin Newsom for the 11-county Southern California region, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, was originally set to end on Dec. 28.

Newsom announced this week the order would be extended past the original end date, though he did not give an indication of exactly how much longer the order would remain in place.

The Southern California region that falls under the stay-at-home order includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Most broadly, the order bars gatherings of people from different households.