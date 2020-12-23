ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A self-proclaimed “spiritual healer” was charged Wednesday with raping two women.
Leopoldo Garcia, 69, was charged with two counts of forcible rape, according to court records. One victim was allegedly raped on August 11 and the other on October 1, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.
Garcia also faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims.
Garcia was in custody at the jail in Anaheim but was freed after posting bail. The charges filed Wednesday include a warrant for his arrest with a $1 million bail requested.
One of the alleged victims, who is in her 40s, said she was sexually assaulted multiple times over the last several weeks when she came to Leopoldo Garcia for his services at his business Botanica El Padrino in the Anaheim Market Place at 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd., said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
Garcia, also known as Leo or Curandero, billed himself as a spiritual healer who told clients that he could help remove a curse on them if they had sex with him, Carringer said.
Investigators are concerned there may be more alleged victims and asked for anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 714-765-1617.
