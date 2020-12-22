LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California Gas Co. and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Tuesday announced a partnership to distribute about 150,000 free energy and water efficiency kits to customers.
Each kit will contain a water-efficient showerhead, two bathroom faucet aerators and a kitchen faucet aerator to help customers conserve water and natural gas to save money on utility bills.
According to SoCalGas, the devices can help reduce natural gas usage in Los Angeles by about 3.5 million therms and save 46,000 gallons of water per year.
“Energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective methods to reduce emissions,” said Brian Prusnek, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. “Not only do these programs help the environment, they’re actively helping our customers save money on their utility bills while also making a significant environmental impact, as well.”
The kits will be delivered this month to customers who have not participated in the program in the last three years.
“These simple yet effective kits will help L.A. residents conserve water while at the same time, save on their utility bills,” said Richard Harasick, the DWP’s water system senior assistant general manager.
Customers who want a kit can apply here.
More information is also available at www.ladwp.com.
