ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Prosecutors say three men have been charged in a drive-by shooting at an Anaheim strip club on Halloween after they were thrown out for failing to wear face masks.

Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, 20, and Daniel Ocampo Nava, 22, all of Anaheim, were arrested last Thursday in connection with the Halloween drive-by on the Sahara Theater.

Several people were wounded in the shooting, according to Anaheim police. Two employees and a customers sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body, prosecutors said.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the group was removed by security from the Sahara Theater because they refused to wear face coverings. They allegedly returned to the club with a loaded AK-47, and Nava -Ayala is accused of shooting at least 15 rounds into the theater, which was occupied by more than 30 people at the time.

All three men face several charges of attempted murder, assault with an assault weapon and shooting into an occupied building. Nava-Ayala’s charges include several felony enhancements of personal use of an assault weapon and causing great bodily injury, and he faces a maximum sentence of 82 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges. Ocampo’s charges include several felony enhancements of supplying a firearm for the commission of a felony, and if convicted on all charges, he faces 21 years to life in state prison. If Acosta-Soto is convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison.

They are being held on $5 million bail each and are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Jan. 4, 2021.