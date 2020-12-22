LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink Tuesday announced it has added new, state-of-the-art antimicrobial air filters on all of its train cars in addition to other safety measures it has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the new PuraShield air filters destroy airborne microbials on contact and are said to screen out 99.99% of the staphylococcus bacteria, 99.91% of the H1N1 virus, 99.96% of E. Coli bacteria and 99.58% of the SARS virus.

“With every passing day, we learn more about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and take necessary steps to keep our riders and employees safe aboard our trains,” Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey said.

“Understanding the airborne nature of COVID-19, we installed new state-of-the-art air filters that improve the air flow aboard our trains and destroy 99.9% of impurities. Together with enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and our face mask requirement, this new step reduces the exposure risk of infection.”

The new filters work with Metrolink’s HVAC system. Intake vents draw in outside air, send it through the HVAC system, then distribute the filtered and cleaned air into the cars.

In March, the regional rail service began implementing a new multi-faceted health and safety program which included a face-mask requirement at station platforms and aboard trains, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures, and partnerships with leading health and safety institutions for guidance on health matters.

For more information, visit metrolinktrains.com/health-safety.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)