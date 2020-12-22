LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a man who has been a patient at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since June.
The man first arrived at the West LA hospital on June 16. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reached out Tuesday for the public’s help in the hopes of connecting him with family or friends.
“Now that we have taken care of his medical needs, our goal is to help him secure social services such as housing and food assistance,” Cedars-Sinai social worker La Kisha Hooker said in a statement. “But that means he needs an identity. We hope someone from the public sees his photo and gets in touch so we can help our patient.
The man is described as about 65 years old, with a possible birthdate in October of 1955. He is 5-foot-6, 177 pounds, with gray hair, a full beard a mustache, and blue/gray eyes, but he is unable to fully open his right eye. He also has a scar over his spine, moles all over his body and is missing multiple teeth.
The unidentified man may have ties to the San Diego area and may be known to some as Ian Whitcomb, with possible surnames of Ciro Lin, Whitcombcirolin, or Dela Croix.
Anyone with information about the patient can contact La Kisha Hooker at (310) 423-1709.
