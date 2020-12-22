GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of fraud after a probation compliance check turned up several EDD debit cards and identity profiles belonging to other people, according to Glendale police.
Officers visited 30-year-old Henry Rostomyan, who is on active probation for a weapons violation, Monday morning and found him and 21-year-old Ileana Lemos of San Ysidro working on EDD applications on a computer, underneath a white board on the wall with an EDD checklist alongside several names, according to Glendale police.
A search of Rostomyan’s room turned up multiple EDD debit cards, tax forms, legal documents, identity profiles including the security numbers and credit information of other people, plus illegal prescription drugs and $8,000 in cash, police said.
Both Lemos and Rostomyan were arrested on suspicion of felony fraud.