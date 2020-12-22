SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly breaking into the home of a Yorba Linda man he found dead during a welfare check.
Steve Hortz, 42, of San Dimas, was indicted Monday on two counts of grand theft of a firearm and three counts of second-degree burglary, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Hortz, who resigned from the department in September, said through his attorney that he intended to “allow the process to play out in court.”
“Every defendant is presumed innocent under the law. I remind the citizens of Orange County that Mr. Hortz has honorably served them and protected them for 10-plus years,” Shaheen Manshoory, Hortz’s attorney, said. “In fact, Mr. Hortz was awarded the Medal of Courage and Medal for Lifesaving, along with many other awards and medals during his tenure.”
The 12-year OCSD veteran is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26. If convicted as charged, he could face up to four years and four months in prison, according to the D.A.’s office.
