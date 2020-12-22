LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former investigator with the Huntington Beach Police Department has been charged with stealing drugs from the car of an attempted murder suspect, then driving a squad car while under the influence, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Sean Patrick Lotts, 53, of Huntington Beach, was on the job as a crime scene photographer for the Huntington Beach Police Department on January 23 when he allegedly grabbed the designer drug, consumed it, and drove home in a police car, according to Kimberly Edds, a public information officer with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Lotts resigned from the department, Edds added.
Lotts was charged last week with one count each of embezzlement by a public official, seizing property under the color of authority, and driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7 in the courthouse in Westminster. If convicted, he would face up to two years in jail.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)