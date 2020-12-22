Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets Full Pardon From Trump Former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds and was weeks away from starting an 11-month prison sentence, received a full pardon Tuesday from President Donald Trump.

Study: People Mistakenly Think Pretty Food Is HealthierDuring the holiday season, making and eating food is an important element of celebrations for many. But the presentation of food might make consumers mistakenly believe it is healthier and more natural when it is actually not, according to a study by the University of Southern California.