LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,291 newly confirmed cases and 36 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 151,713 cases and 1,789 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,066 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,278 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 250 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 4,362 newly confirmed cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 168,307 cases and 1,387 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 138,574 had recovered.
There were 1,618 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 326 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 737 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 32,144 cases and 216 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 28,764 had recovered and 3,164 were under active quarantine.
There were 326 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 67 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,491,398 Riverside County residents, 1,504,835 San Bernardino County residents and 629,667 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.