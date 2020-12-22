LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man convicted of burglary escaped a Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles and is currently at large as of Tuesday night.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for Jones Booker, 29 after he departed the facility without authorization around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency search was initiated.
Booker is 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighs 162 pounds. He was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for two counts of first-degree burglary. He was scheduled to be released from custody on February 16, 2022.
Anyone who sees Booker or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.
The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them with the tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve.