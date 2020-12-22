BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Popular ski and snowboard town, Big Bear Lake, was bustling with people eating on restaurant balconies Tuesday amid regional stay-at-home orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Despite a 32-degree night in the tourist town, many customers came out to support local businesses.

“It’s a personal choice coming out to a restaurant when everything is supposed to be closed,” said one visitor, who only wanted to be identified as “Tony.”

Restaurants in Southern California have been ordered to close indoor and outdoor dining as a surge of COVID-19 cases sweeps through the region.

“Why not support the local businesses that are still struggling?” asked Tony.

Valene Field said she is doing the best she can at her Big Bear restaurant to keep everyone safe.

“We are only allowing two or three people in at a time,” she said Tuesday. “There’s no indoor dining.”

Vacation rentals in the area are only supposed to be rented to essential workers, but the city said it will not take enforcement action against those that verify at check-in that they are hosting single families responsibly.

Retail stores are also allowed to operate at limited capacity.

Many are protesting an extension to the stay-at-home order by gathering for massive Christmas caroling around L.A.

The regional stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, was originally set to end on Dec. 28.

Newsom did not give an indication of exactly when a decision on extending the order would be made or how much longer the order would remain in place.