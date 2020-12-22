LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It may have been the first day of winter but several high temperature records were still broken in Southern California on Monday.
Pierce College in Woodland Hills tied with Chino in San Bernardino County and Pala in San Diego County for the warmest spots in the nation Monday after they each hit 87 degrees.
On the first day of winter, summer arrives to #SoCal? #WoodlandHills @PierceCollegeCA ties with Chino and Pala for the hottest spot in the nation. #CAwx https://t.co/T9QWmvnTLU
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2020
New record highs were also marked at LAX, Long Beach, Burbank, Woodland Hills, UCLA, Camarillo and in Oxnard. The biggest jumps were seen in Camarillo and Long Beach, which hit 84 and 83 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service, breaking their previous of 80 degrees for the winter solstice.
High Temp Records for Today!
Record Previous Current
LAX: 79 80
Long Beach: 80 83
Burbank: 81 82
WoodlandHills 86 87
UCLA 82 83
Sandberg 66 67
Camarillo 80 84
Oxnard NWS 79 83#CaWx pic.twitter.com/wPImoSE4hf
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2020
However, the temperatures took an abrupt turn Tuesday, retreating into the low 70s. Forecasters say they also see the season’s first chance of rain early next week.