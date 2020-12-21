CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A multivehicle crash shut down the northbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles.

Dec. 21, 2020. (CBSLA)

The crash, which involved a big-rig, occurred before 5:45 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, just north of Stadium Way.

A sedan appeared to have caught fire during the crash. The collision also created a fuel spill.

The circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Broadway and the northbound 110 Freeway transition ramp.

Caltrans reported that the closure may last until noon.

Comments

Leave a Reply