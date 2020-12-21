LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A multivehicle crash shut down the northbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles.
The crash, which involved a big-rig, occurred before 5:45 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, just north of Stadium Way.
A sedan appeared to have caught fire during the crash. The collision also created a fuel spill.
The circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Broadway and the northbound 110 Freeway transition ramp.
Caltrans reported that the closure may last until noon.
Northbound I-5 north of SR-110 (Harbor Fwy/Arroyo Seco Pkwy) all NB lanes blocked due to multivehicle incident with fuel spill in lanes. Traffic diverted off at Broadway. Duration til approx 12 PM (noon). Time is subject to change. https://t.co/O37Qesrybo #LAtraffic pic.twitter.com/WdCHU4SP2o
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 21, 2020