LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — In a town famous for its 24-hour, 7-day a week nightlife, one of the biggest resorts in Las Vegas will start out the new year on a weekends-only schedule.

In a tweet Monday, The Mirage said that it would temporarily open each week Thursdays at noon through Monday at noon starting Jan. 4, 2021.

Beginning January 4, 2021, The Mirage will be open each week from Thursday at noon to Monday at noon. For continuously updated information please visit: https://t.co/Ol6b5Hbgj5 pic.twitter.com/rHLlrX7qHZ

“These temporary hours of operation include the casino, hotel and dining establishments in addition to all other resort amenities,” The Mirage said.

The Rio has also modified its operations, keeping its gaming floor open seven days a week, but only accommodating stays between Thursdays and Mondays.

We are so excited to welcome you all back on December 22! The hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week. Select restaurants + bars & lounges will also be open. More info: https://t.co/0iCGdibmYF #KeepItRio pic.twitter.com/9Hiev1Md54

— Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) December 17, 2020