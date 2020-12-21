CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — In a town famous for its 24-hour, 7-day a week nightlife, one of the biggest resorts in Las Vegas will start out the new year on a weekends-only schedule.

In a tweet Monday, The Mirage said that it would temporarily open each week Thursdays at noon through Monday at noon starting Jan. 4, 2021.

“These temporary hours of operation include the casino, hotel and dining establishments in addition to all other resort amenities,” The Mirage said.

The Rio has also modified its operations, keeping its gaming floor open seven days a week, but only accommodating stays between Thursdays and Mondays.

Nevada extended its coronavirus precautions through Jan. 15, requiring casinos, restaurants and bars to remain at 25% capacity. The precautions also require that reservations must be made in order to eat at a restaurant.

Las Vegas is a popular travel destination for the holidays among Southern Californians, who are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel while a stay-at-home order for the region is in effect.

