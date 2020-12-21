Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music singer K.T. Oslin died Monday at the age of 78.
Oslin made her debut at the age of 45 with the hit “80s Ladies,” which became her signature song and won a Country Music Award for Song of the Year — making Oslin the first female artist to win the award.
The 1987 album of the same name had two other Number 1 hits, “Do Ya” and “I’ll Always Come Back.” The album won Oslin the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
Oslin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2015 and moved into an assisted living facility the following year. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, though it was not immediately clear if the virus had been a factor in her death.