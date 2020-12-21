LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As a historically difficult and disastrous 2020 comes to an end, skywatchers are urging people to look up tonight for a ray of hope – or rather, a star of hope.

Saturn and Jupiter are set to be so close to each other Monday night, astronomers and skywatchers say they will shine like a double planet. The heavenly sight, referred to by some as a “Christmas star,” is an extremely rare phenomenon that last happened in the Middle Ages.

According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the great conjunction won’t happen again until 2080.

TONIGHT: See a bright and rare “double planet” as Jupiter & Saturn form a great conjunction. A pairing this close won’t happen again until 2080! In the N. Hemisphere, gaze to the southwest. In the S. Hemisphere, look to the west. More skywatching tips: https://t.co/HTlEpZ1khX pic.twitter.com/lDxTOEiVrx — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 21, 2020

The Griffith Observatory remains closed due to the pandemic, but All Space Considered at Griffith Observatory has been tweeting frequently about the coming convergence.

Tomorrow is the Winter Solstice and #GreatConjunction of planets #Jupiter & #Saturn! Have you been observing them getting closer each evening? ASC’s Patrick So has been taking daily images. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/EuKammx2es — All Space Considered at Griffith Observatory (@AllSpaceCnsdrd) December 20, 2020

The Ventura County Astronomical Society has also been keeping tabs on the two planets, and featuring images taken by amateur night sky photographers from various locations throughout the county.

NASA says the two planets will be visible in the southwest for those in the northern hemisphere, and staying up late or special equipment won’t be necessary to see this rare phenomenon – astronomers say the two planets will be visible to the naked eye about 45 minutes after sunset.