RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police are feeling the Christmas spirit in Riverside, even when it comes to asking for help in catching an alleged mail thief.

Riverside police put out a holiday-themed video, asking for the public’s help in catching 35-year-old William Helm, who was last known to live in Yorba Linda. The video placed surveillance videos and mug shot photos of Helm against the backdrop of a fire burning in a fireplace with Christmas stockings hanging above it.

The police warning was evidently inspired by the famous poem, “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

A CHRISTMAS STORY FROM OUR ECONOMIC CRIMES UNIT If you have any information or know the whereabouts of this repetitive mail theft, identity theft, & fraud suspect named Ryan Helm, please contact Det. Money of our Economic Crimes Unit at (951) 353-7118 or bmoney@riversideca.gov. pic.twitter.com/vqAtxZH6f1 — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) December 20, 2020

“’Twas the week before Christmas, and all through our city blocks, a habitual thief is out creeping stealing from your mailbox,” the warning begins.

Police say Helm has been arrested and subsequently released several times, and is wanted on four separate warrants ranging from $15,000 to $175,000. Helm is believed to be behind a rash of crimes in Riverside’s Mission Grove area.

Helm does not have green fur, but is instead is described as a 6-foot-tall, 230-pound bald white man with blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Helm or the crimes can contact Riverside police Detective Brian Money at (951) 353-7118 or via email at bmoney@riversideca.gov.