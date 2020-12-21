Comments
CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A violent crash involving a semitruck that was hauling lettuce shut down the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic Monday morning.
The collision occurred on the southbound 5 Freeway just south of Templin Highway a little before 7:15 a.m.
A photo taken at the scene showed an SUV and a sedan which got wedged inside the trailer of the big-rig.
The extent of the injuries were unclear. The circumstances of the crash were also not confirmed.
The southbound 5 Freeway remained shut down as of 9 a.m., according to Caltrans. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. Traffic was being diverted to the eastbound 138 Freeway.