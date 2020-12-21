SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Monday reported 3,753 new daily coronavirus cases and two deaths.
Cumulative numbers in Orange County are at 128,181 coronavirus cases and 1,777 deaths among the 1,855,903 tests administered.
The distribution in cumulative coronavirus cases in O.C. includes 3,130 skilled nursing facility residents, 1,512 jail inmates, and 375 people experiencing homelessness.
Sixty-six adult ICU beds are available in O.C. There are currently 1,709 coronavirus patients hospitalized in O.C. Of those, 22% are in the intensive care unit. Additionally, 60% of COVID-19 positive ICU patients are on ventilators.
Orange County, along with 10 other counties in the Southern California region, remains under a health order that prohibits in-person dining and other non-essential activities in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials said.
Vaccine rollouts, which will go first to the most vulnerable populations, including essential workers, are imminent as the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines have both been approved for emergency use.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus