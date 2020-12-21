SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials said on Monday that they have begun offering free at-home coronavirus test kits to O.C. residents.
“At-home COVID-19 test kits are now available at no cost for individuals that live in O.C. — we have both saliva-based and nasal swab options available to accommodate individual preferences,” the county’s health care agency said on Twitter.
At-home #OCCOVID19 test kits are now available at no cost for individuals that live in #OC — we have both saliva-based and nasal swab options available to accommodate individual preferences. Please visit https://t.co/uJSJMPnnQx to place your order and know your status. pic.twitter.com/mL4TN9BQJM
— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) December 21, 2020
The kits are available to individuals who have not experienced symptoms or are concerned they have been exposed to the virus.
Within 24 to 48 hours of placing an order, the kits are expected to be fulfilled, but shipping times may be impacted by the holidays.
There are also drive-thru, walk-up coronavirus testing sites throughout Orange County.
For more information about testing and ordering a free at-home testing kit, please visit O.C.’s COVID-19 website.