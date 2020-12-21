Comments
PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) – One person has been found dead following a house fire in the upscale city of Palos Verdes Estates late Sunday night.
The fire was reported at a two-story home in the 600 block of Via Del Monte just after 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they found one person dead inside the home, the fire department said.
The victim’s name was not released. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.
There was no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.