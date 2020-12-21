LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink Monday announced that its “$10 Holiday Ticket” will be available for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, providing unlimited rides to help travelers get to their essential destinations.
Riders can get the discounted fare at a contactless Metrolink station ticket machine or through Metrolink’s mobile app.
Metrolink will offer its Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with service on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, 91/Perris Valley and Orange County lines.
However, there will be no service on the Ventura County or Riverside lines on these two holidays.
Metrolink will operate regularly scheduled service on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Following Christmas Day, regular Metrolink service resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2 after New Year’s Day.
Also, in response to the cancellation of the Tournament of Roses Parade, Metrolink will not operate early morning trains on either the Antelope Valley Line or the San Bernardino Line as has been offered in previous years on New Year’s Day.
For more information about Metrolink, visit metrolinktrains.com.
