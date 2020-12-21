LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Clippers may have locked down all-star forward Paul George, but their other star player – Kawhi Leonard – seems less inclined to commit to the team.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Leonard would not say whether he intended on staying with the Clippers.
“From my situation right now, I’m just focused on this season, you know what I mean. I’m not saying I’m going anywhere else or staying here, but I’m just focused on the season,” he said. “Obviously…if I stay healthy, the best decision is to decline a player option, but that doesn’t mean I’m leaving or staying.”
Leonard was a big reason the Clippers made it to the NBA bubble playoffs, but the team collapsed in Game 7 of the second round, in spite of being up 3-1 over the Denver Nuggets.