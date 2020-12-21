CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — “It’s A Wonderful Life” is giving a lift to a Sherman Oaks restaurant struggling amid the pandemic.

Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill’s owner, Angela Marsden, went viral after taking video of her parking lot being taken over by a film shoot, just across from her closed patio dining setup. Marsden’s plight touched the hearts of people all over the world, including Kris Capra, the daughter-in-law of legendary film director, Frank Capra.

“Because of people from all over the world, people like Kris, I actually have a chance to survive this,” Marsden said.

(credit: CBS)

Marsden’s patio is now decorated for the holiday in honor of Frank Capra’s most beloved film, “It’s A Wonderful Life” – a Christmas tale featuring a man named George Bailey contemplating ending it all because of a slew of seemingly unsolvable problems. One wall features the iconic film poster and the restaurant’s outdoor tent was festooned with Christmas garlands and ornaments.

“I wish I could come here and give everybody ‘A Wonderful Life,’” Kris Capra said. “I wish I could say, ‘everybody, here’s a magic wand, you get a wonderful life.”

The restaurant is open for takeout. And even though its festive patio remains closed for dining, customers seem content to enjoy the decorations while waiting for their orders.

