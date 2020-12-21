LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University announced Monday 50,000 face masks have been donated from Magic Ice Cube and Imagen/SanGuard.

The masks will be distributed to the CSU’s 21 campuses that have been designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI).

“Protecting the health and safety of our students and employees, while ensuring that students maintain progress toward degree completion have been our two university-wide priorities throughout the pandemic, and this gift will allow us to continue to accomplish both,” CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement.

As the COVID-19 virus began to spread in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the state’s business community for help, requesting any company that could produce or secure PPE equipment to come forward.

According to the CSU, the allotment of 50,000 face masks was made possible by Virginia Madueno, an employee of Imagen/SanGuard who is a Cal State Stanislaus alumni, and Magic Ice Cube founder Rudy Rong.

“Magic Ice Cube Founder Rudy Rong and I are both immigrants, and we had the opportunity to earn a quality education in California, and thus know how important higher education is, and the value of continued learning given this unusual time with COVID-19,” Madueno said.

“Our goal is to help provide yet another level of protection for some of the hardest-hit communities throughout California, served by the California State University and those campuses designated as HSIs.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)