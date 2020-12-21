LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 9,360 newly confirmed cases and nine additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 150,422 cases and 1,753 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 72,008 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,239 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 229 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 6,290 newly confirmed cases and 48 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 163,945 cases and 1,375 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 134,337 had recovered.
There were 1,545 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 329 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 2,049 newly confirmed cases since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 31,407 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 28,188 had recovered, 3,009 were under active quarantine and 210 had died.
There were 303 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 68 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,474,206 Riverside County residents, 1,494,409 San Bernardino County residents and 625,350 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.