ORANGE (CBSLA) — Deputies in Orange County are going beyond the call of duty to give back to the community just in time for the holidays.

For one deputy, who was abandoned as a baby and spent some time at that same shelter, this initiative is personal.

Every single one of those gifts is going to the children at Orangewood Children’s Home, a shelter for children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Now, whenever the deputy gets the chance to give back, he does so in honor of where he used to be and where he is now.

“Anytime we do these toy drives, it’s just something I try to get involved in. This year I actually volunteered to be in charge of it, at least for our shift, and it was one of those things that it grew and grew and grew and grew to more than I ever could have imagined,” he said.