LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A passenger who collapsed aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight died from acute respiratory failure and COVID-19, a coroner’s report confirmed Monday.

According to USA Today, which obtained the coroner’s report, the deceased was a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident who died at Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner after being taken off the plane the night of Dec. 14.

An investigation was continuing into whether the man, who declared before boarding that he was not sick and not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, infected any other passengers with the virus.

United Airlines confirmed in a statement Friday that it had been contacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the man.

“At the time of the diversion, we were informed he had suffered a cardiac arrest, so passengers were given the option to take a later flight or continue on with their travel plans. Now that the CDC has contacted us directly, we are sharing requested information with the agency so they can work with local health officials to conduct outreach to any customer the CDC believes may be at risk for possible exposure or infection.”

Upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the four flight attendants went into quarantine, according to their union.

“United flight attendants on Monday responded to a medical emergency inflight resulting in a diversion,” union representative Taylor Garland said Friday. “Upon arrival at LAX, the crew of four flight attendants were quarantined for 14 days per written guidelines. Our union continues to provide support to the crew. We urge passengers to comply with airline COVID policies and stay home if you’re sick.”

