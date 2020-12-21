Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — One person was shot in Boyle Heights on Monday night, impacting traffic on the northbound 101 Freeway.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the Fourth Street offramp of the freeway.
The shooting investigation blocked at least one lane.
Initial reports indicate one person died in the incident, but police have not yet revealed much more information about what happened.
No motive was immediately disclosed.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.