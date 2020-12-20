LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite recommendations to avoid nonessential travel, LAX still had quite a few weekend travelers on Sunday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Most travelers told CBS2 that they are aware of the experts’ cautions, and especially against mixing households this holiday season.

People say they plan on social distancing, wearing masks, and doing what they can to stay safe while traveling out of the state.

“Until someone tells me I can’t be on this airplane right now, then it is what it is and I’ll just drive up there,” Kent Bishop said.

Other Angelenos are opting to stay home instead and heed the warnings from health officials urging Americans to stay put to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County on Sunday reported 13,315 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional deaths, according to public health officials.

Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said for people choosing to travel, they should get tested beforehand and about four to five days after their trip to ensure they get negative coronavirus test results.