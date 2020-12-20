Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Lancaster.
The shooting unfolded Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It was there that authorities responded and located the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.