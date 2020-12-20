SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Sunday reported a record-breaking 4,606 new daily coronavirus cases.
Fifteen new deaths were also confirmed, which includes six skilled nursing facility residents, six skilled nursing staff and three residents not living in a facility.
Cumulative numbers in Orange County are at 124,428 coronavirus cases and 1,775 deaths among the 1,851,843 tests administered.
The distribution in positive cases in O.C. includes 3,130 skilled nursing facility residents, 1,446 jail inmates, and 375 people experiencing homelessness.
There are currently 1,682 coronavirus patients hospitalized in O.C. Of those, 375 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Orange County, along with 10 other counties in the Southern California region, remains under a health order that prohibits in-person dining and other non-essential activities in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials said.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus