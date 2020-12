College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 ConcernsThe College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, which was set to be held in Pasadena, will be moved to Texas this year due to coronavirus concerns in California.

'Until Next Year': USC Opts Out Of Playing In A Bowl Game This SeasonThe University of Southern California Trojans have decided against playing in a bowl game this season, the team said on Saturday.

Rams Place 2 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List; 3 Others Miss Practice Again As PrecautionThe Los Angeles Rams placed safety Nick Scott and offensive lineman Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list while three other players missed a second consecutive practice for precautionary reasons Friday.