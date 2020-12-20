ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Three people were injured on Sunday in four shootings in the city of Altadena, officials said.
The first shooting happened around noon in the 3100 block of Santa Anita Avenue and left a 49-year-old man injured, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Afterward, in the 2600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue about 30 minutes later, shots rang out but no one was hit by the gunfire, Arteaga said.
About 10 minutes after the second, the deputy said a third shooting took place in the 3100 block of Olive Avenue, striking a 31-year-old man.
A fourth shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West Harriet Street, Arteaga said, leaving a man with a gunshot injury to the lower chest.
The victims were transported to a hospital and expected to survive, Arteaga said.
The sheriff’s Altadena station was asking the community to be on the lookout for three men in a silver or gray vehicle believed to be a Nissan Maxima, suspected in the shootings.
Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to call the LASD’s Altadena station at 626-798-1131. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
