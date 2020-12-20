Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A caravan passed through the streets of Pasadena pushing for the reopening of small businesses on Saturday.
The caravan started along Aroyo Boulevard and made its way down Colorado. Organizers say it is not fair that small businesses are required to close, while big businesses stay open.
“The businessman that has his whole lifesavings involved … that are working every day to survive are now out of business,” Gregg Smith, a restaurant owner, said.
Many business owners say they have spent thousands in order to create safe, outdoor spaces.
The demonstration was organized by the California Coalition for Safe Reopening along with Pasadena Independent Restaurants and the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.