LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal deputy-involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.
Deputies from the South Los Angeles station responded to the 4400 block of W. 104th Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday following a report of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they located a man who was standing near a driveway, whom they say was holding a gun. This prompted the first of two deputy-involved shootings.
Thereafter, deputies issued orders to the suspect who they say he refused to comply, and attempted to raise his gun again, spurring the second deputy-involved shooting.
The suspect was struck by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say they recovered two handguns at the scene.
An investigation is underway. Those with more information were asked to call (323) 890-5500.