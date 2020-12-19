LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday passed 600,000 cumulative coronavirus cases.
The grim milestone comes just eight days after L.A. County first reached 500,000 cases.
There were 13,756 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 60 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 610,372 positive cases and 8,817 deaths.
The county, along with 10 other counties in the Southern California region, remains under a health order that prohibits in-person dining and other non-essential activities in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials said.
To date, 5,424 individuals with coronavirus are hospitalized in L.A. County, and of those, 21% are in intensive care units. Hospitalizations continue to reach a new high and were up 300 patients from the previous day, according to numbers from Public Health.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus