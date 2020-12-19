LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Religious services in Los Angeles County will soon be permitted indoors again, according to officials.
L.A. County Public Health said on Saturday that the health order will be modified “to align with recent Supreme Court rulings for places or worship.”
Places of worship can hold services inside and outside but must practice six feet of physical distancing between households and all attendees must wear face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times while on-site, the county said.
“Places of worship must also assure that attendance does not exceed the number of people who can be accommodated while maintaining a physical distance of six feet between separate households.”
Before the ruling, some churches had already been defying orders to host indoor services, and sometimes, without requiring the congregation to keep physically distanced or wear masks.
Public Health officials continue to recommend that places of worship host services outdoors to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.