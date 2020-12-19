LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Owners of restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in Long Beach can now apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to help offset the cost of moving dining outdoors.
“We are committed to continuing to support our small businesses that have been impacted most by the pandemic,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “The new Outdoor Dining Grant Program will provide financial assistance to help offset expenses incurred by businesses during this crisis.”
Businesses can seek compensation for a variety of expenses, including purchasing heaters, furniture or decks.
Purchases must have been made between June 1 and Dec. 28 to be eligible. The application period concludes at 4 p.m. Dec. 28.
Businesses eligible to apply:
— must be located in Long Beach and been impacted by COVID-19
— must have obtained a Long Beach business license by March 1
— must have received prior approval to operate outdoors with either an approved COVID-19 outdoor activities permit, parklet permit or sidewalk permit
— must be operating a bar, brewery, distillery, restaurant or winery in adherence to the city health order and regional stay at home order
— must not be permanently closed
The online outdoor dining grant pre-qualification form is available here.
