PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a possible arson suspect after two fires broke out at churches within a few miles of each other early Saturday morning in Panorama City.
A fire outside El Redentor Spanish Lutheran Church spread into a classroom on the church campus, damaging the interior.
Crews responded to the fire around 3:27 a.m. at 14445 Terra Bella St., near Van Nuys Boulevard.
The fire had been burning for about 20 minutes before crews extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A knock down was called at 3:47 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Around the same time, another fire broke out at Iglesia Cosecha De Dios, at 9165 Woodman Ave. Few details were available about this fire, though investigators believe they may be linked.
