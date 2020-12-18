SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The tunnel that connects the 10 Freeway to Pacific Coast Highway is scheduled to close overnight for upgrades starting the first week of January, Caltrans announced Friday.

The McClure Tunnel, along with nearby ramps, will be temporarily shut down during the work, which will span a mile of the freeway between Lincoln Boulevard and the PCH Broadway Pedestrian Overpass.

The upgrade work is set to begin the first week of 2021 and finish in spring, according to Caltrans. No specific dates were noted.

The ramps are expected to close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., but Caltrans didn’t specify when the overnight closure of the tunnel would start and end. Closures could also change depending on the weather.

During the construction, crews will update the lighting system inside the tunnel and add radar to detect speeders.

A warning system to alert drivers to traffic inside the tunnel, which aims to reduce crashes, will be the first in Los Angeles County. It will tell drivers to slow as they approach.

New signs in the area will also be installed and new pavement will be laid in the tunnel.

