LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Friday that it would conduct an inquest into the fatal October shooting of Fred Williams by sheriff’s deputies.
Retired Justice Candace Cooper has been appointed as the hearing officer, and will administer the inquest into Williams’ death on Jan. 28, 2021. The inquest will seek to determine the circumstances, manner and cause of death.
This is the department’s second inquest in more than 30 years. The first was held Nov. 30 regarding the death of Andres Guardado Pineda, who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy this summer.
“As with the previous inquest, this proceeding supports the department’s mission and purpose to provide independent, evidence-based death investigations, addresses the public’s interest in the death, and is in accord with a motion approved by the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27, 2020,” the Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a release.
Following the inquest, in which relevant witnesses and documents will be subpoenaed, Cooper will forward her decision and recommendation to the coroner.