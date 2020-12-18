RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — People are eager to keep the spirit of the holidays alive during the pandemic, so they’re also willing to wait a lot longer than usual to see light displays like the Thoroughbred Christmas Lights in Rancho Cucamonga.

One street in the city allows for a time-honored tradition to still take place, and keep loved ones safe and physically distanced with a drive-through version of the event.

The only catch is that a lot of people are having a similar idea of coming out, so the lines were long.

“I came Sunday and it was a three-hour wait off the 210 Freeway,” said Fontana resident Stephanie Elizalde.

The Thoroughbred Christmas Lights have been a popular attraction for decades.

“I used to have people come in from Victorville… Barstow,” said homeowner Steve McQueen.

Homeowners say this year since it’s drive-through only, and people have been cooped up at home, it’s been busier than ever with wait times of about four to five hours, some estimate.

Even though families can’t walk down the streets to enjoy the light display this year, the show is still on, and many people are making sure to take part.

“I like that they did the hard work to keep the holiday spirit alive for everybody in these hard times,” Elizalde said.

The Thoroughbred Lights can be enjoyed every night at 8287 Thoroughbred St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701 through Christmas Eve, from sundown until 11 p.m.