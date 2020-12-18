NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – An autopsy has revealed that the drug fentanyl contributed to the death of skateboarding legend Jeff Grosso earlier this year.
The 51-year-old Grosso died March 31 at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Grosso died “from the combined effects of fentanyl and phenobarbital,” according to an autopsy report obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Grosso was considered one of the top boarders in the 1980s.
He was born in Glendale in 1968 and lived in Arcadia before moving to Orange County. He was survived by his 8-year-old son.
In an Instagram post following his death, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk remembered Grosso as “a true skateboarder at his core.”
“I believe Jeff is a big reason that anyone truly cares, and skateboarding was lucky to have him as an ambassador and gatekeeper to its history,” Hawk wrote.