LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Apple will close several of its stores across Southern California in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
Starting Friday, Apple locations in Sherman Oaks and Valencia Town center will be closed.
On Saturday, nearly a dozen additional stores will be closed, including locations at The Grove, Beverly Center, and Glendale Galleria.
🔴 Los Angeles area Apple Stores are reclosing — some today, some on Saturday. Keep this in mind for last minute purchases and returns after the holidays. pic.twitter.com/O1OtDUmW3Y
— Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) December 18, 2020
The company made a similar move back in July after Apple had shut down its more than 250 U.S. stores in mid-March in response to the pandemic.
To find out if a store near you is open, click here.