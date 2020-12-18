CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Apple will close several of its stores across Southern California in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Starting Friday, Apple locations in Sherman Oaks and Valencia Town center will be closed.

On Saturday, nearly a dozen additional stores will be closed, including locations at The Grove, Beverly Center, and Glendale Galleria.

The company made a similar move back in July after Apple had shut down its more than 250 U.S. stores in mid-March in response to the pandemic.

To find out if a store near you is open, click here.

