ARCADIA (CBSLA) — An 2-year-old filly who had never raced had to be euthanized after fracturing her leg during a workout at Santa Anita Park.
Penelope Rose fractured her right front humerus while galloping during a workout Wednesday. She was taken for a diagnostic examination with radiographs and it was determined by the attending veterinarian to be an unrecoverable injury.
She’s the 16th horse to die in racing or training-related incidents at the track this year.
The filly’s death is the first since June 20, when 4-year-old colt Strictly Biz fractured a right knee on a gallop out after a race and had to be euthanized. There were no racing or training fatalities during Santa Anita’s 16-day autumn meet, which ended on Oct. 25.
