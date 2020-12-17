LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday scheduled a May 4 special election to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Holly Mitchell, who was recently sworn in to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
The primary election will be held on March 2.
Mitchell earned a landslide victory over Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson in their race to replace termed-out L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas on the board’s 2nd District, and in the process made some history.
Mitchell cruised to victory with 60.89% of the vote, compared to Wesson’s 39.11%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office. Mitchell held a lead of more than 106,000 votes.
Her victory meant the county board once referred to as “five little kings” is now run by five women for the first time in its history.
The 30th Senate District covers a large swath of the Metro area, including Culver City, Mar Vista, Century City, Ladera Heights, Exposition Park, South Los Angeles, Westmont and much of downtown Los Angeles.
