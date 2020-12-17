RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — New COVID-19 testing sites are opening this week at UC Riverside and in Camarillo in Ventura County.
Riverside’s newest COVID-19 testing facility opened Thursday at UC Riverside, providing no-cost testing to anyone, in spite of insurance status or whether or not they have symptoms.
The new UCR testing site is at 3443 Canyon Crest Drive in Lot 26. The new site should expand Riverside’s testing capacity to about 3,500 tests per day.
For more information, go to www.riversideca.gov/testing.
Ventura County was forced to close its testing sites at Moorpark and Oxnard colleges earlier this week due to supply shortages. Both Moorpark and Oxnard have since reopened, and the county will open another testing site in Camarillo on Friday.
The new testing site will be at Freedom Park, 515 Eubanks St., and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration will be available at this site by visiting www.vccovid.com. Registration will also be available on site.